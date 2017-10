Topeka, KS – The Washburn Rural Lady Blues golf team won another 6A state championship today in Dodge City. Washburn Rural finished shooting a 327, beating the field by eight strokes.

They had ladies finish 2nd, two tied 9th, 16th, and 18th.

The Hayden Lady Wildcats won the 4A state championship today at Lake Shawnee Golf Course in Topeka. As a team, Hayden shot a 346, beating Andale by six strokes.

Caroline Setter shot the best score of the tournament with a +5, 76.