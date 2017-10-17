3 missing Kansas foster children found safe; man detained

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man and found three sisters whose disappearance in August from their Kansas foster home touched off a larger debate about runaway foster children.

Tonganoxie police chief Jeffery Brandau says police in Kansas City, Missouri, arrested the 48-year-old man early Tuesday, hours after identifying him as a “person of interest” and saying the 12-, 14- and 15-year-old girls would be “in danger” if they were with him. Brandau says the man is being detained on a 24-hour investigative hold.

The case led to broader concerns among lawmakers who learned last week during a Statehouse meeting that more than 70 foster children are missing in Kansas. The number of missing represents about 1 percent of the state’s foster care population, which is in line with the national average.