Arrests made in Massachusetts Street shootings

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department has two people in custody in connection with the October 1st shooting in Downtown Lawrence that left three people dead and two injured.

According to the department’s Twitter account, Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, of Topeka and Dominique Jaquez McMillon, 19, also of Topeka are both in custody. Rayton is in custody for attempted 2nd Degree Murder and felon in possession of a firearm. McMilon is in custody for aggravated assault and Battery.

Police said Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, both of Topeka, died as a result of their injuries.

There will be a joint press conference with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office to provide additional information Tuesday afternoon. More details on the press conference will be provided by 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

