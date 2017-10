TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Traffic was backed up for about a mile Tuesday morning in southwest Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports around 7:30 a car was headed west on I-470, just west of Gage, when the right rear tire blew out causing it to lose control and go into a ditch and hit a tree about 50-60 feet away.

KHP tells KSNT News the driver, Gordon Smith of Topeka, refused treatment at the scene.

Aftermath of a car hitting a tree on 470 between Gage and Fairlawn earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/oNvbMe6Mj7 — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) October 17, 2017