Envista employees giving back to the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local business is spending their week giving back to local organizations.

Employees with Envista Credit Union are celebrating International Credit Union Week by spending half of their day volunteering at different organizations.

On Monday, employees spent their time at the Helping Hands Humane Society.

One employee told us it’s always a reward when they get to give back to a community who has given so much to them.

“So we definitely want to give back anyway that we can. Wether it’s monetary or giving up time or whatever we can do to make an impact on our communities. So that’s a focal point. All year round,” said Ana Montero, Envista HR Assistant.

Later this week they will help build homes with Habitat for Humanity and package food and supplies with Harvesters.