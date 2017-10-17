Junction City freshman found on school property with gun

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A student at Junction City High School was taken into custody after school officials found a handgun on them Monday morning.

According to the Junction City Police Department, a 14-year-old student was found with the gun during a routine security check around 10:30 a.m. at Freshman Success Academy. FSA is a building for the freshman of Junction City High School to transition from middle school to high school.

The School Resource Officer took the student into custody without incident.