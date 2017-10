TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kids and Teens Make a Difference for the Mission Valley community is very unique.

This program is based on pulling the Mission Valley community of Eskridge, Harveyville and Dover together through their youth. Kids and teens are trained on how to select projects in their community and trained how to put strategies together that will give them a successful outcome for each project.

For more information on the program CLICK HERE