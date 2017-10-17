Kobach gets help from Trump Jr. in Kansas governor’s race

By Published:
Donald Trump Jr.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s run for the Republican nomination for Kansas governor is getting a boost from President Donald Trump’s son.

Kobach announced Monday that Donald Trump Jr. will be in Kansas on Nov. 28 for a campaign fundraiser. Kobach is vice chairman of the President’s commission on election fraud.

So far 18 candidates — 11 Republicans, six Democrats and an independent — have appointed treasurers or committees for a campaign for governor next year, a requirement to raise money.

Kobach says in a news release it is an honor that Trump Jr. will join his campaign “at this important time.”

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is term-limited and is expected to step down this fall to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s