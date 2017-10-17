Lawrence violence conversation continues

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)– With two victims and now two suspects being from Topeka, it has sparked a conversation about where the violence is coming from.

Lawrence residents, Lawrence city leaders, and Topeka leaders share one common goal, change.

With the shooting on Massachusetts Street was just 17 days ago, it is still on the forefront of people’s minds.

“It completely freaked me out for a few days, but here we are today walking up and down town, it doesn’t feel different, I don’t feel alarmed,” resident Ann Patterson said. “I don’t know where it comes from.”

“It’s sad that this is happening, and I hope we can put an end to it,” said Lawrence resident Seth Bott.

Lawrence city leaders said they want people to still go downtown and not have to worry about past violence.

“We’ll continue to do everything that we possibly can to make sure that’s the experience that people have,” Lawrence city commissioner Mike Amyx said.

But some people in Topeka want to be part of the conversation that helps put an end to the violence.

“We need to make a marriage and come together get at the same table with one focus and that is to solve these problems,” Christ the Victor pastor Shampayne Lloyd said.

She wants to set an example beyond Northeast Kansas.

“We will be able to show the world how it is a community that was broken, came together, for one purpose,” Lloyd said. ” The purpose of bettering our communities.