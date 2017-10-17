Nice week ahead, storm chances Saturday

What we’re tracking:

Fall nights

Mild this week

Weekend storm potential

The forecast for this week is looking mild and dry. Not much to complain about in the weather department for the rest of the work week! for the rest of the work week, we expect temperatures in the mid 70s with a few clouds around. Probably more like September for Northeast Kansas as opposed to October, but nothing we can’t handle! Clouds will be on the increase by Friday as we track our next chance of rain.

This weekend’s rain chances exist Friday night into Saturday night. strong southerly winds will help increase our temperatures and humidity by Friday Night. Combine the warm and humid temperatures with a cold front passing through on Saturday, we’ll see our storm chances increase. Right now, we don’t expect a widespread severe weather event for Saturday or Saturday Night. However, a few storms with gust winds and some hail cannot be ruled out. We’ll keep you update as things change for Saturday’s forecast.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller