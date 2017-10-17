Sunny October weather before more weekend rain

We’re tracking pretty perfect weather across Northeast Kansas for the rest of the work and school week. That means no chances for nasty storms…at least not anytime soon. Highs will continue their ascent into the middle 70s this afternoon, under sun-filled October skies. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling – it’s down to 68°. Yes – the nights have been cool, but we’re actually above average in terms of daytime temps by 10°+. In fact, highs will soar close to 80° tomorrow and again on Friday. A major reason why we’ve been so warm this fall has been persistent south winds. It feels like more days than not, we’ve had some sort of southerly wind component since the season started in late September. This week is no different! Expect those south winds to stick around through Saturday.

That’s when our next storm system arrives. Well – some recent computer models are suggesting we could see the rain as early as Friday night. Yes – it’s another cold front, but widespread severe weather is NOT in the forecast at this time. Of course things can change, but it looks like the stronger storms will miss us hundreds of miles to the east this weekend. In other words, the strongest storms won’t form until the cold front is already through our neck of the woods. We’re still 5+ days out from this storm system so we’ll continue to watch things and tweak the extended forecast as we see fit. For now, we’re keep scattered storms in the forecast for Saturday – with drier skies expected on Sunday. Just to reiterate – the trend for the weekend rain chances looks to be a drier one for Northeast Kansas and a much more stormy one for Missouri and Arkansas. Stay tuned.

Temperatures will cool behind this week’s passing cold front – no big surprise there. We’ll go from nearly 80° on Friday afternoon, down to daytime temps being trapped in the 60s on Sunday. Longer range computer models suggest another sunshine streak will start-up next week. So get ready for bountiful blue skies and another slow and steady warm-up a week out from Halloween (and November). Frost is NOT in the extended forecast – let alone a hard freeze. Any late season plants you have are spared for at least another week!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the weekend weather-maker gets closer. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert