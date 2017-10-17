Topeka woman thanks community for quilt supplies

Related Coverage Local woman asking for your help to make quilts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Last week, KSNT News brought you the story of a group of Topeka woman were asking for more materials to help make quilts for people across the state.

Arliss Douglass, a resident at Presbyterian Manor tells KSNT News that the group received a lot of donations from the community and it keeps on coming.

She wants to thank everyone and is truly blessed with all the support.

“All you people out there that has given us so many so much material, it’s overwhelming. But you know what, it’s a blessing. We just thank God and for all of you wonderful people and I don’t know how I will be able to repay you because you’ve done so much for us,” Douglass said.

Douglass says the group now needs laundry detergent to wash the new materials.

If you’d like to donate or even help make quilts call Arliss Douglass at 785-806-1816 or call the Presbyterian Manor at 785-256-0946.