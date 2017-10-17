Wichita landscaper who defrauded victims sent to prison

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita landscaper has been ordered to spend 10 months in prison after he failed to make restitution to two customers he defrauded.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office says 31-year-old Ricky Moyer was previously sentenced to five years of probation after pleading no contest to felony theft. At the time, he was ordered to pay $16,000 to two customers.

The district attorney’s office says Moyer, owner of Rick’s Tree and Landscape, didn’t make payments to his victims and committed other violations of his probation, including using cocaine. A judge on Monday ordered that Moyer be sent to prison.

Both victims had to hire other contractors to finish work they originally hired Moyer to do.