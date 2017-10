TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A 73-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened in the 1200 block of Fillmore Street.

Topeka Police said the woman’s car is a grey 2002 Ford Taurus.

They said the woman was shaken by the incident, but not hurt.

Police continue to search for the car and the person(s) who took it.

This is a developing story. KSNT will update this as information becomes available.