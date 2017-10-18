Driver sentenced in wreck that killed Olathe instructor

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A drunk driver who caused a wreck that killed an Olathe school instructor has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports 29-year-old James McAllister, of Overland Park, pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Caitlin Vogel of Stilwell. He was sentenced Wednesday to nine years and seven months in prison.

Police say McAllister ran a stop sign and hit a sedan driven by Vogel in May 2016. Authorities say McAllister was driving under the influence of alcohol. Court documents indicated he has two prior DUI convictions and also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without the ignition interlock device he was required to have.

Vogel was an autism instructional assistant for the Olathe school district.