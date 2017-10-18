Firefighters respond to local house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Firefighters are investigating a house fire in the 9200 block NW Wilson Road.

The fire was reported around 7:45 Wednesday night when homeowners arrived home to find heavy smoke.

Soldier Township, Silver Lake Fire and Hoyt Fire have all responded to the scene.

According to Soldier Township Chief Karl McNorton, the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen or living room in the back of the house.

The homeowners rescued six animals from the fire, but one dog is currently missing. The animals rescued were both inside the house and outside.

The house has suffered extensive fire and smoke damage. The fire is still being contained at this time.

Wilson Road is currently shut down in that area while firefighters finish working the scene.

KSNT will update this story as information becomes available.