Former youth pastor accused of having sex with girl, 15

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A former youth pastor in Omaha has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Court records say 34-year-old Klint Bitter waived his right Wednesday to a preliminary hearing, and his case was forwarded to Sarpy County District Court in Papillion  for trial. A trial date hasn’t been set.

Bitter remains in jail, pending $1 million bail. His attorney, Thomas Petersen, would say only that Bitter is cooperating and had surrendered as authorities requested.

Authorities say he’d found the girl in an online classified ad for an 18-year-old girl and had sex with her in February. Bitter has said he had asked the girl whether she was underage.

Officials say Bitter was youth pastor at Christ Community Church in Omaha but was fired after he was charged.

