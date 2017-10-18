KBI investigating 2 Ulysses infant deaths in 1 week

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulysses Police Department are conducting an investigation into the death of 1-year-old from Ulysses, Kan.

This is the second infant death KBI is investigating within the past week.

According to KBI, Mia Garay, 1, was taken by a family member to Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital just before noon on Sunday, Oct. 15.

When the child arrived, she was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Efforts to revive Garay were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at approximately 12:20 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing. KSNT will update this story as information becomes available.