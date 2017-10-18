Man who help abduct girl, help her killer up for parole

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/AP) – The man convicted of kidnapping and being an accomplice in the murder of 9-year-old Nancy Shoemaker 27 years ago had a parole hearing this morning.

Donald Wacker was convicted in 1992 for the kidnapping of Shoemaker in 1990. After the abduction, the men drove Nancy to a Sumner County field where Lane raped her and strangled her with a belt. Her body was found more than six months later.

Family members of Shoemaker collected 9,000 signatures urging the parole board deny his request and keep him in prison. They also delivered a passionate plea before the board to keep Wacker behind bars. They talked about the 7-month search to find Nancy.

Wacker’s accomplice Doil Lane was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in person.

Nancy’s father, Bo Shoemaker, said Tuesday that the “goal” is to keep Wacker in prison. Shoemaker’s family lives in Florida but traveled to Wichita for the hearing.