M&M’S mural guessing game going on now

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- If you love M&M’S and love to play games, this event is just for you.

The M&M’S Caramel Mural is now on display at the Kansas Museum of History in Topeka.

It’s the world’s largest M&M’S mural ever assembled.

The mural was created by employees of the Mars plant in Topeka. It’s the home of the newly popular flavored candy.

To celebrate this milestone, the museum is now doing a contest for anyone to guess how many M&M’S were used in the construction.

“We just added it to just to give people the idea to maybe see if they could,” said Museum Director Mary Madden. “It’s like guessing the jellybeans. so guess how many M&M’S and it’s interesting to hear what people guess,”

Those interested will have from now until November 5 to come down to the museum to see the mural and place guesses.

The winner with the closest number will get the grand prize of 11 pounds of caramel M&M’S.