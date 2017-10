TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An accident Wednesday morning involving a motorcycle slowed traffic down on I-70.

The accident was reported around 9:15 a.m. on the I-70 ramp in Topeka to U.S. Highway 75 heading north.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

KSNT News will update when new information becomes available.

Traffic was reported to be back to normal around 9:50 a.m.

Motorcycle accident on ramp to Hwy 75 Northbound from I 70 pic.twitter.com/rV3h7SrKzl — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) October 18, 2017

Traffic back to normal. — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) October 18, 2017