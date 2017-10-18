No injuries after school bus and car crash in Topeka

Related Coverage Topeka crews respond to accident involving school bus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene Wednesday morning of an accident involving a vehicle and a school bus.

Topeka Police Dispatch said the call came in around 7:57 a.m. on Huntoon and Gage in west Topeka.

No injuries are being reported at this time but Dispatch did tell KSNT News the accident is causing a traffic hazard in the area.

KSNT News has a crew headed to the scene and will update when new details become available.

This is the second accident in less than a week involving a school bus in the Topeka area.

Topeka Public Schools told KSNT News last week that they are reevaluating their relationship with Durham School Services after the incident and other incidents this year, as well as students showing up to school on time.