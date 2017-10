TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is on scene of an accident where they say a train hit a pedestrian in South Topeka Wednesday morning.

According to police, the person was struck by the train near the intersection of SW Croix St.and S Kansas Ave. Reports came in at some point after 6:00 a.m.

Authorities are searching for the individual right now.

KSNT News is at the scene and we will continue to update this story as we learn more information.