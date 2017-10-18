Sheriff: Fire kills Texas woman and her 5 children

SILSBEE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her five children were killed in a fire that destroyed their Texas home.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis says the fire was reported by a neighbor around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near Silsbee, which is about 80 miles northeast of Houston.

He says the family’s home, a small structure converted at some point into a residence, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. He says relatives of the victims live in a house in front of the victims’ home, but it wasn’t damaged.

Davis says the bodies were found after the blaze was extinguished, and described the scene as “horrific.”

The children ranged in age from 3 to 11 years old. Their mother was 31.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.