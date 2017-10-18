Third arrest made in deadly Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Lawrence Police have a third person in custody in connection with the October 1 shooting in Downtown Lawrence that left three dead and two injured.

Anthony Laron Roberts Jr., 20, of Topeka was taken into custody in Kansas City, Mo. by United States Marshals early Wednesday.

On Monday two other people were taken into custody, Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, of Topeka and Dominique Jaquez McMillon, 19, also of Topeka.

According to police, Roberts will be booked on an arrest warrant from Douglas County District Court for one count of 1st Degree Murder, two counts of 2nd Degree Murder and one count of attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, both of Topeka, died as a result of their injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS