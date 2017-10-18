Warmer weather heading into the weekend

We’re tracking another warm-up across Northeast Kansas heading into the weekend. Yesterday we made it up to 75° and this afternoon, we’ll be closer to 78°. Persistent sunshine is a key contributor to our recent warming trend, but the main reason we’re warming up is actually the breezy south winds. Especially this time of the year – a prevailing south wind is a warm wind. They’ll continue pumping in some of the fall season warmth from the S. Plains into our neck of the woods over the next few days. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is just 68°. We’re entering temperature territory some 10-15° ABOVE that seasonal standard! We talked about this back in August when it looked like fall would be ‘warmer than normal’ and sure enough we’ve been very warm since the season started back on September 22nd. For those wondering, this overall temperature trend is going nowhere anytime soon. That doesn’t mean it’ll be 80° on Christmas, but expected fairly warm weather over the next several weeks – carrying us well into November.

We’re already tracking our next chance for rain. We’re still watching for some storms to move through our area this weekend and the timing is starting to get nailed down. Things can still change (the rain is 3+ days away) but it looks like most of the rain will fall Saturday afternoon and evening – mainly after 2pm. This means a dry forecast for the high school football games on Friday evening and also a cooler, gorgeous forecast for Sunday. Some of Saturday evening’s storms could be strong with high winds and large hail being the primary threats. However, widespread severe weather is NOT expected at this time. As the next few days unfold and newer computer models come in – we’ll be fine tuning the extended forecast further. Stay tuned.

Yes, Saturday’s storm system is another cold front. As we alluded to above – that means a brief cool-down is expected on Sunday. Daytime temps will be trapped in the 60s to wrap-up the weekend. You can also count on bountiful blue skies all day on Sunday too. As you can easily guess – we’ll start to slowly warm things back up early next week when highs rebound into the 70s…under more sunshine. For what it’s worth – frost is nowhere to be found in the 7-Day forecast. The only night that will be ‘close’ is Sunday night – with temps expected to dip down into the lower 40s. However, that’s still about 10° too ‘warm’ for widespread frost to form. Our late season plants live to see another week!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert