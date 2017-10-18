Warming trend continues, storm chances return Saturday

What we’re tracking:

Warmer temps through Friday

Dry and sunny

Saturday storm chances

Above average temperatures are expected through the end of the work week. Limited cloud cover won’t prevent the warming trend that we’re expecting for Thursday and Friday. Humidity values will remain low tomorrow with dew point values generally remaining around 50 for most of the area. However, as our Saturday storm system approaches, winds will increase from the south which will help our dew points rise into the 60s for Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. This will make for a muggy start to the weekend!

We’re currently tracking our next storm system which is still located over the Pacific Northwest. The storm will drop to the southeast moving over the Rockies over the next couple of days. It’ll arrive Saturday bringing us a good chance of storms Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Much like last weekend there’s the potential for some severe weather. Damaging winds and hail being the primary hazards. stay tuned for more updates!

A cold front will follow our Saturday storms which will drop temperatures to the upper 60s to lower 70s by Sunday and for the rest of your 7 day forecast.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller