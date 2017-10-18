YWCA’s Week Without Violence aims to help women

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The YWCA is hosting their Week Without Violence the week of October 16-20, 2017. Week Without Violence is part of a global movement to end violence against women and girls with YWCAs across the country and around the world. The year of 2017 marks the organization’s 40th year in hopes of helping women in the community.

“Violence kills more women between the ages of 15 and 44 than cancer, malaria, traffic accidents and war combined,” Resource Development Director, Allison Marker said. “This is a way for us to rally together against violence in the ways that it can impact all kinds of people.”

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 Domestic Violence in the Workplace Training.

YWCA of Northeast Kansas from 8:00am to 10:00am

Thursday, October 19, 2017 40th Anniversary Breakfast for the Center for Safety & Empowerment

Friday, October 20, 2017 Week Without Violence March & Rally

1st Floor Rotunda, Kansas State Capitol building at 11:45am.

If you’d like to showcase how you’re getting involved with any of the activities this week, you can send your photos to amany.abuawad@worldywca.org or connect by using social media. Visit here for more information.