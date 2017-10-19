Adopt-A-Pet: October 19, 2017

Happy Thursday, Northeast Kansas! Who’s ready for another Adopt-A-Pet segment? Our first future pet this week has a heartbreaking story and is now looking for her fur-ever home.

Meet Nalani! Nalani is about 9 years old – a shih tzu mix, living out her golden years in style. She first came to the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), a while ago, after her long-time owner could no longer care for her – due to some health issues. Nalani was adopted but was returned just a few days later. HHHS tells me that Nalani will need a family who will be loving, patient and understanding – helping her adapt to new surroundings.

Michelle McCart, an adoption counselor with HHHS, adds, “Sometimes it can be in a few weeks to even sometimes maybe a month or more to really get that going. So, we want to let people know if there are pets out there like that and that these ones need homes too, especially our senior pets.”

Nalani will do best in a very quiet and calm home. She would be a perfect companion for an older couple.

Our final two animals this week are cats. First up is Milo! Milo is a 2 year-old domestic short hair mix. She loves to be inside – perched up near a window, looking at the birds and squirrels outside. She can be playful too! Milo is just looking for a family to cuddle with and gets along great with other cats!

Last but not least is another beautiful black cat. Meet Billie Jean! Billie Jean is a 1 year-old domestic short hair mix. She was found stray – so she needs a family that will give her lots of love. She is an inside cat who loves stay active – playing with string toys are her favorite! Billie Jean would do great in a family with children.

All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption – right now – over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. Another friendly reminder that they are still doing their special on autumn-colored cats. Adoption fees for the festive felines are just $25.

