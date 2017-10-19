Billy Joel expecting his third child at age 68

(CNN) – Billy Joel is going to be a dad for the third time.

The 68-year-old and his fourth wife, Alexis Joel, are expecting their second child, due next month.

The “Piano Man” and his wife welcomed a daughter, Della Rose, in August 2015. Their bundle of joy arrived a month after the couple got married.

The five-time Grammy winner told the Belfast Telegraph Della Rose is pretty good.

“She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.”

Joel also has a 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with his first wife, Christie Brinkley.