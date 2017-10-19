Brownback proclaims October zombie preparedness month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback officially proclaimed October “Zombie Preparedness Month” on Thursday.

“It’s just a fun way to remind people of the need to be prepared,” said Devan Tucking, section chief of KDEM Response and Recovery Services.

“The idea is by preparing to face a zombie apocalypse, you will be prepared to face tornadoes, floods, blizzards and a host of real-world emergencies.”

Tucking suggested making an emergency go-kit for both your home and your car that has enough food, water and other essentials to allow you to survive for a minimum of three days.

She also said people should make a home emergency plan and practice it.

“Give everyone in the family something to do as part of the plan, even children,” said Tucking. “If everyone knows their role when an emergency hits, it helps keep everyone calm and better prepared to deal with the situation.”