Hyperloop One: Missouri among top 5 for high-speed track

By Published:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – An official from a company working to commercialize high-speed Hyperloop transportation says Missouri is among the top five contenders for a track.

Hyperloop One Global Head of Policy Dan Katz told The Associated Press Thursday that Missouri now is among the company’s top five options, if not among the top three. Hyperloop technology comprises a tubular track through which a train-like pod carrying passengers or cargo travels at high speeds.

Missouri last month didn’t earn a spot in a top 10 list of possible future routes. But Missouri Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann told AP he expects the state to rise to the top of the list if it completes an estimated $1.5 million, privately funded feasibility study.

Hyperloop One’s Katz said Colorado and Texas also are conducting feasibility studies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s