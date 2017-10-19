Kansas teens running for governor discuss policy in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Four teenagers who are running for governor of Kansas got a chance to discuss their policy positions at a forum in front of other high school students.

The candidates, all under 18, appeared together Thursday at Lawrence Free State High School, where they discussed issues such as abortion, taxes, gun control and legalizing marijuana.

The teens are able to run because Kansas doesn’t set any age restrictions for gubernatorial candidates.

Jack Bergeson, a 16-year-old Democrat from Wichita, was the first to file for the race, saying he wanted to get other young people involved in politics.

He was quickly followed by three 17-year-old Republicans, Tyler Ruzich from Johnson County; Ethan Randleas from Wichita Heights High School; and Dominic Scavuzzo from Johnson County.