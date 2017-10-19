Mother, daughter guilty of embezzling more than $200K

Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A mother and daughter who were convicted of embezzling more than $200,000 from a weekly Kansas newspaper have been ordered to make monthly restitution payments.

The Sedgwick County prosecutor’s office said in a news release Wednesday that the thefts happened while 39-year-old Victoria Vinciguerra-Johnson and 60-year-old Diane Nieses worked as office managers for the Times-Sentinel newspaper in Cheney.

Vinciguerra-Johnson began the job in 2014, taking over for her mother. She was sentenced Monday to 60 days in jail and five years of probation for embezzling nearly $160,000. Nieses was convicted of embezzling nearly $50,000 and sentenced last month.

They face jail terms of two to three years if they violate the terms of their probation. The release says the newspaper’s insurance covered only about a quarter the stolen money.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

