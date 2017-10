Related Coverage Pedestrian struck and killed by train in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police have identified the person killed after being hit by a Amtrak passenger train in south Topeka.

Topeka Police said around 6:00 Wednesday morning, officers responded to the incident in the area of 37th and Kansas Ave. Police have identified the victim as Sharon Carter, 32, of Topeka.

People on the train who saw the incident said it appeared Carter did not try to get out of the way.

TPD said the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation.