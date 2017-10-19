Researchers in need of soldiers with mild traumatic brain injuries

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) — Researchers are a few months into their study about soldiers and mild traumatic brain injuries. However, researchers have only had three participants and they’re looking for 100.

Without enough soldiers this could mean the study may come to an end. It calls for people in the army to do some type of physical activity two to three times a week. A researcher with the study says some of the downfalls of getting a mild traumatic brain injury are depression, anxiety and even suicidal thoughts. Long term effects can even lead to Alzheimer’s disease.

“I think it would be in our best interest to really inform everyone on Fort Riley that this is available to them,” said Stafford Gosser, Fort Riley Researcher. “The reason being is that some of these guys or girls don’t report that they have a concussion or mild traumatic brain injury. And if they don’t report it, then we won’t have access to them.”

Researchers have realized some of the soldiers aren’t able to run, which was one of the requirements of the study. Now they’ve extended the study to allow them to row, bike or even walk. If enough soldiers sign up, the study is expected to last for two years.

If you’re a soldier or know of a soldier in Fort Riley that would like to participate call Stafford Gosser at 785-787-3703 or email: carly.r.cooper2.mil@mail.mil or stafford.j.gosser.civ@mail.mil