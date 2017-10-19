Topeka Refuel hopes to combat childhood hunger

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thousands of Topeka kids will now have access to free after school meals in their neighborhood. The Topeka Refuel program is launching in the Crestview, Oakland and Rice Community Centers. The city estimates that 2,500 kids will now have access to free, healthy, after school meals because of these locations.

“What could be more important and what do we want to spend our time and efforts on than to alleviate childhood hunger,” said Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast as he unveiled the program.

Meals will be provided Monday through Friday from 4-4:30 pm.

The community centers will be joining the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, which was been serving meals after school for three years.

“We have a lot of kids come in, everyday after school, that live in the neighborhood and they are hungry. It’s been proven that hungry kids sometimes have trouble focusing and doing well in their school work and by providing that snack we help them get over that hump,” said Kari Zimmerman, volunteer director at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

Organizers believe the program will help low income families who don’t have food at home. According to Harvesters Food Network, one out of five kids in Topeka were “food insecure” in 2016. This means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from on a daily basis. Some of these kids don’t eat between lunch at school and breakfast at school the next day.

Meals launched at Crestview and Rice on Thursday. Oakland Community Center is expected to start serving meals on Tuesday.