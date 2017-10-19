Woman finds purpose in pillow cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some fabric, a needle and a little thread. It’s all one local woman needs to mark off one of her bucket list items. She’s not doing it alone, she’s got her posse.

Making pillow cases – it’s what a group of ladies do together, every week – they’ve even got a catchy name: Paula and her Posse.

“Paula is so positive, even though everything she’s been through,” said Martha Kistler, Paula’s friend.

Paula has a hard time talking, her body has taken quite a toll over the past few years. “Surgery, surgery, surgery, hernia, and then stroke,” Paula said.

Despite her health falling apart at the seams, Paula Harmon – who used to be a nurse – had one wish.

“She wanted to make pillow cases for the veterans,” Martha said.

Her good buddy Martha who she met in rehab at Manor Care in Topeka made it happen.

“You don’t have to be perfect, you just get a group together and do it,” Martha said.

They did – already delivering pillow cases to all of the veterans in Paula’s nursing home.

“Their reactions … it got to her, yeah I mean she’s got a big heart but they got to her,” Martha said.

After spending her entire life helping people feel better as a nurse Paula has found her own way to keep helping people.

Curerently Paula and her Posse are in the process of making pillow case for veterans at the Topeka VA, as well as those affected by the recent hurricanes. If you would like to help Paula and her Posse with fabric, Martha recommends dropping off fabric at the Topeka VA.