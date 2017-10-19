Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after domestic incident

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – One woman was hospitalized with life threatening injuries after a domestic incident in Wamego.

The Wamego Police Department reports that on Friday evening officers received a call about a domestic situation at 611 Vine Street. When they arrived on scene they found a woman unresponsive. She was taken to a Topeka hospital with injuries believed to be life threatening.

During the investigation, officers arrested Terry Schroeder, who was booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail for attempted murder. His bond was set at $1,000,000.

No further information has been released at this time.