AAA wants parents to help their teen drivers be safe on the roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — October 15-21 is National Teen Driver Safety Week. AAA is encouraging parents to know 6 basic rules to keep your teen safe on the roads:

Buckle up every trip and every time

Never drink and drive

Keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel

Follow the speed limit

Limit the amount of passengers in the car

Avoid driving tired

“It’s really important for parents to start the conversation with their kids because they have the most influence on their kids, at least at this point in time,” Seaman High School student, Abbie Barth said. “So, it’s really good for them to begin those habits of always putting on your seat belt and driving safely.”

AAA said parents can help protect their teen drivers by creating a parent-teen agreement. Surveys show that teens whose parents set firm rules for driving typically engage in less risky driving behaviors and are involved in fewer crashes.

TeenDriving.AAA.com has a variety of tools to help prepare parents and teens on the process of learning to drive. The online AAA StartSmart program also offers great resources for parents on how to become effective in-car coaches as well as advice on how to manage their teen’s overall driving privileges. Teens preparing for the responsibility of driving should enroll in a driver education program that teaches how to avoid driver distraction and other safety skills.