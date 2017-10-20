Crews working accident involving semi, combine on Happy Hollow Rd

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Emergency crews are on scene assisting a two-vehicle accident involving a semi and a combine on Happy Hollow Road, just north of Highway 24.

The combine went over the bridge above Soldier Creek and was stuck. Technical Rescue arrived to the scene to get the driver out. He was rescued with non-life threatening injuries.

The guard rail of the bridge has a hole in it due to the combine.

The driver of the semi has non-life threatening injuries and was not transported to a hospital. The semi has one wheel off the bridge, blocking the road.

The westbound lanes of Happy Hollow Road is completely closed and will be for at least 3-4 hours, possibly overnight. Eastbound traffic is slow at this time on HWY 24 east and is blocked on HWY 24 west.

This is a developing story. KSNT will update this story as information becomes available.