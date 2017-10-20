Football Frenzy 10/20/17

High school football scores from October 20, 2017:
Axtell 62 BV Randolph 12
Baldwin 57 Osawatomie 40
Beloit 0 Riley County 12
Blue Valley 20 St. Thomas Aquinas 47
Burlingame 53 Rural Vista 0
Centralia 30 Valley Heights 22
Clay Center 44 Rock Creek 14
Concordia 14 Colby 32
Council Grove 18 Mission Valley 14
Donaphin West 14 McLouth 8
Emporia 19 Shawnee Heights 14
Frankfort 78 Wetmore 38
Free State 24 Lawrence High 21
Hiawatha 6 Sabetha 70
Holton 13 Hayden 27
Horton 12 Jackson Heights 36
Jeff. Co. North 46 Troy 0
Jeff. West 0 Santa Fe Trail 18
Lyndon 41 Chase County 0
Minneapolis 12 Marysville 77
Nemaha Central 49 Riverside 0
Olpe 44 Northern Heights 6
Onaga 0 Clifton-Clyde 56
Osage City 55 Central Heights 14
Pleasant Ridge 28 ACCHS 18
Rossville 7 St. Marys 35
Royal Valley 20 Oskaloosa 14
Seaman 10 Junction City 29
Silver Lake 40 Perry-Lecompton 35
Topeka High 47 Highland Park 0
Wakefield 12 Hanover 62
Wamego 0 McPherson 47
Washburn Rural 42 Topeka West 0
Wellsville 46 West Franklin 14
Girard 28 Burlington 44
Lebo 50 Crest 44
Maur Hill 51 Maranatha 12
Prairie View 63 Bishop Ward 0
Smoky Valley 43 Chapman 12