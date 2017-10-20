Gusty winds and strong storms heading into the weekend

We’re still tracking unseasonably warm weather across Northeast Kansas today. High temperatures will rebound close to 80° under a mix of sun and clouds. For some context, our average high temperature this time of year is falling and it’s now at 67°. So, these afternoon temps in the 80s are some 10-20° ABOVE that seasonal standard. In other words – it’s feeling more like early September than late October. If you’re longing for the cooler weather – you won’t have to wait that much longer. There’s a BIG change coming to our overall weather pattern next week. Today will be fairly windy too, with south breezes gusting upwards of 30 mph this afternoon. As the warm winds blow, clouds will slowly increase this afternoon too. Still expect periods of sunshine out there today, though.

We’re also tracking the chance for strong thunderstorms this weekend. Recent computer models are starting to agree on the timing of the storms too. It looks like the cold front will spark a line of strong (or severe) storms in E. Kansas after 2pm on Saturday. So, our best chance for rain will be Saturday afternoon and evening. The location hasn’t changed much either – extreme E. Kansas/Oklahoma and into W. Missouri/Arkansas. In fact, the worst of it might miss our viewing area entirely – which would be great news for folks going to the K-State football game Saturday afternoon! The farther south/east you live or are traveling to on Saturday – the better chance you have at seeing the strong storms. As of right now, the main severe weather threats are gusty winds and large hail. Locally heavy rain will also be a concern along the line of storms. A brief tornado might be possible – but is more unlikely with this set-up. Yes, Saturday’s storm system is a cold front and once it’s completely through our neck of the woods it’s going to start FEELING a lot more like fall around here.

With the additional cloud cover and rain chances around on Saturday afternoon – expect daytime temps to be trapped in the 70s. On Sunday we’ll be even cooler (behind the cold front by then) – most spots will be stuck in the 50s and 60s throughout most of the day. Sunday will also start another prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather too. However, it won’t really be that warm this time around. We’ll get back close to 75° on Monday, but then a dry cold front from Canada will spill it’s cooler air into the eastern half of the US. That means dry conditions continue, but temps will plummet next Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll watch overnight temps plunge into the upper 30s (patchy frost might be possible) and highs will hangout around 65°. Next week’s air mass has an arctic connection and is easily our first shot of ‘cold’ air so far this season. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the weekend weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert