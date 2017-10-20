Kansas State football prepares for rain, again

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– After a three hour kick-off delay and another delay in the fourth quarter last weekend, Kansas State football is preparing for more possible delays tomorrow.

“It takes a lot of effort for our staff and for the teams to prepare and have to deal with it, but it looks like were going to have to,” executive associate athletic director Casey Scott said.

Lightening detected within ten miles of a stadium will cause a stop in play. The game can’t start again until 30 minutes after the last lightening strike.

“It’s all a matter of when lightening would invade our area and then we will have to take all the safety precautions that we need to,” Scott said. “If its only rain then we play football.”

But many fans said rain or shine they will still be at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

“If the teams there, we’re there,”

“I will definitely go to the game, I have been looking forward to it all season,”

“Rain, snow, sleet, tornado, hurricane, I will be at the game,” K-State fan Alan-Michael Goens said.

Scott said fans should be prepared and bring their rain coats Saturday.

“Hopefully we can dodge some of that and get the game in without any delays,” he said.

During delays the teams are removed from the field and shelters are opened around the stadium for fans.