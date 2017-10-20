KU Marching Band Festival Canceled

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — The University of Kansas School of Music announced Friday the 26th Annual Heart of America Marching Festival scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 has been canceled due to the forecasted inclement weather.

Matt Smith, director of the KU Marching Jayhawks, said the threat of lightning, rain and potential damage to instruments, electronic equipment and uniforms factored into the decision.

“Our number one consideration is the safety and well-being of the participants, directors and families involved,” Smith said in a news release. “This is a very important event for the KU Band program so the decision was a difficult one. We received several inquiries about the weather over the last few days, as it can impact the travel decisions of bands, especially those that have to travel from far away.”

KU, Northeast Music Educators Association and Meyer Music host the event every year, which is well-known throughout the Midwest. This year, 22 bands from across Kansas and Missouri were expected to perform at KU Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.