KU, Missouri Showdown for Relief to be televised

Lawrence, KAN. (KSNT) — The Kansas men’s basketball team announced early Friday that the charity game between the University of Missouri and the University of Kansas will be televised via pay-per-view.

The cost is $40 and fans can access the telecast by visiting the Showdown for Relief website.

Fans are encouraged to subscribe as soon as possible, the team announced in a statement.

“Our first objective was to sell out Sprint Center,” the two schools said jointly in a release. “Once we achieved the sellout so quickly, our fans who could not get tickets expressed tremendous interest in having the game televised. We wanted to make sure that the charities we’ve identified would be the only entities to derive revenue from this game. SIDEARM Sports has provided the platform to allow us to create a second stream of revenue via this telecast.”

As with the tickets to the game, all revenue derived from the telecast will go to aid the victims of the recent natural disasters in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.