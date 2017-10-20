Mother Earth News Fair returns to Topeka

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — At this year’s Fair, attendees can try their hand at making their own foods, toiletries, pizza ovens, wood-burning heaters and more, with sustainability and self-sufficiency experts leading the way.

Highlights of the event’s hands-on workshops include:

  • Learn to Churn: Buttermaking
  • Make Your Own Sourdough Starter
  • Kombucha Workshop
  • Making Garrett Juice
  • Make Your Own Lozenges

The Mother Earth News Fair will be held at the Kansas Expocenter Oct. 21-22. The Fair runs Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Mother Earth News, click HERE.

