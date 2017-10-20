Mother Earth News Fair returns to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — At this year’s Fair, attendees can try their hand at making their own foods, toiletries, pizza ovens, wood-burning heaters and more, with sustainability and self-sufficiency experts leading the way.

Highlights of the event’s hands-on workshops include:

Learn to Churn: Buttermaking

Make Your Own Sourdough Starter

Kombucha Workshop

Making Garrett Juice

Make Your Own Lozenges

The Mother Earth News Fair will be held at the Kansas Expocenter Oct. 21-22. The Fair runs Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

