Mother Earth News Fair returns to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — At this year’s Fair, attendees can try their hand at making their own foods, toiletries, pizza ovens, wood-burning heaters and more, with sustainability and self-sufficiency experts leading the way.
Highlights of the event’s hands-on workshops include:
- Learn to Churn: Buttermaking
- Make Your Own Sourdough Starter
- Kombucha Workshop
- Making Garrett Juice
- Make Your Own Lozenges
The Mother Earth News Fair will be held at the Kansas Expocenter Oct. 21-22. The Fair runs Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
