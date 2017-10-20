Murder defendant set to plea Friday

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan.  (KSNT) – According to court records, Joseph Krahn has reached a plea deal in connection with a triple murder earlier this year.

According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s website, an entry shows that the plea will be made Friday afternoon in Shawnee County District Court.  Krahn was arrested for the deaths of Luke Davis, Nicole Fisher and Matt Leavitt.  Their bodies were discovered in mid-March at a house in North Topeka.

Three others are being held for trial.  The trial for Brian Flowers is set for next March while trials for Shane Mays and Joseph Lowry have not been set.

Kora Liles is also charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault in the case.

Courtesy : Shawnee County Jail ( Top left : Joseph Krahn, Shane Mays
Bottom left: Brian Flowers, Joseph Lowry

 

 

