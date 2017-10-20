Sexual assault claims on school bus under investigation

By Published:
Sedgwick County Sheriff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims of a sexual assault on a school bus returning from a field trip Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Jeff Easter says the assault involved two students. One was a victim. The bus was returning to St. Mark’s School in Colwich from Topeka, and reported the incident to the Sheriff’s office.

The school’s event calendar, shows the first and third graders were on a field trip Thursday from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the middle school was on an all-day field trip to Topeka.

No other information was released and the incident is still under investigation.

