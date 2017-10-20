Topeka Public Schools hosting teacher hiring fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools is looking to fill more open positions for the rest of this school year, as well as the 2018-19 school year, this weekend.

The district is hosting a teacher hiring fair Saturday, October 21 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. TPS says the district moved their recruiting efforts to Saturday to better accommodate candidates from out-of-town and out-of-state.

Positions will be filled for current openings, as well as anticipated openings for next semester. There will also be hirings for next school year, as well.

Candidates can apply for full-time and substitute positions.

Some openings include, but are not limited to:

Special Education Teachers at all levels

Language Arts Teachers at the high school and middle school lveel

Spanish Teacher at the high school level

Science Teachers at the high school and middle school level

Pre-school/Early Headstart Teachers

Dual Language Elementary Teachers

Elementary Classroom Teachers

To learn more about Topeka Public Schools and view a full list of job openings, visit topekapublicschools.net.